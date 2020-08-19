Video Shows Masai Ujiri Shoved By California Cop Moments After NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors issued a statement on Tuesday saying a recently released video proves team president Masai Ujiri wasn’t the “aggressor” in an encounter with a law enforcement officer at Oracle Arena last June. Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland, a law enforcement officer in California, is suing Ujiri over a scuffle following the team’s NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena last year. Strickland claims in a federal lawsuit filed in February that he stopped Ujiri from going on the court to celebrate with his team because he didn’t provide the proper credential, leading to a shoving match that was partially captured on video. Strickland alleged Ujiri hit him “in the face and chest with both fists,” tried to go around the deputy and repeatedly ignored orders to stop.

Tuesday’s footage appears to show Strickland using his arm to stop Ujiri from getting to the court. As Ujiri tries to walk by, Strickland shoves Ujiri before the two appear to exchange words. Strickland then shoves Ujiri again, the video shows. This leads to Ujiri pushing Strickland back, it shows. “We are mindful this remains before the courts, but we have always maintained that the claims made against Masai are baseless and entirely without merit. We believe this video evidence shows exactly that – Masai was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent, unwarranted actions,” said the team statement. “The events of that evening cast a pall over what should have been a night of celebration, and the year since. While Masai has the full backing of Raptors and MLSE as he fights this injustice, we are aware that not all people have similar support and resources. This is a spurious legal action that MLSE, the NBA, and especially Masai should not be facing.” KTVU Fox in Oakland, Calif., was first to release video of the altercation. The Raptors had just won their first title on June 13, 2019. Watch: The Raptors are raising awareness with their messages on jerseys. Story continues below.