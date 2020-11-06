What a week it’s been, folks. If you’re like us and countless other Canadians (and OK yes, Americans), you’ve been following the U.S. presidential election with bated breath, waiting — nay, praying — for a definitive results call. And yet, here we are.

It reminds us of another fateful moment that decided the outcome for a nation.

Rick Madonik via Getty Images Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) watch as the ball bounces around the rim in the final seconds of Game 7 of NBA playoff play at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

You remember that moment, right? Kawhi Leonard’s legendary buzzer beater that sent the Raptors to the NBA Eastern Conference final in 2019? The last-minute Hail Mary from Leonard. The bounce off the rim. The interminable second it took to drop into the net. Iconic.

So, of course the internet remixed it for this particular moment in time, as we wait ... and wait ... and wait ...

Relatable content, amirite? Since election day Nov. 3, we’ve watched as key states swung in favour of former Vice President Joe Biden, then President Donald Trump, then sometimes back to Biden, or vice versa. Margins are razor-thin in some states, and Trump has filed lawsuits in battleground states to challenge ballot counts. Protests have sprung up, dance parties have sprung up. We’re all just trying to pass time while we wait.

In the lead-up, some key Raptors have been vocal about the importance of this election.

Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse urged Americans living in Canada to vote, calling the election “the most important of our lifetime,” according to U.S.A. Today.

Nick Nurse says the Raptors will open up Scotiabank Arena for U.S. citizens in Toronto to register to vote. pic.twitter.com/A0LIeZ8Tq9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 24, 2020

Team captain Kyle Lowry was also vocal about the importance of Americans exercising their right to vote.

Hold on !! He’s talking about Philly?

Philly everyone please get out and VOTE!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) September 30, 2020

He cast his vote on election day in Philadelphia, and made it clear who he was supporting for president.

“I’m glad I’m American. I love my country and everything about it,” Lowry told The Washington Post. “But to be led by a person like that (Trump), I’d rather be in a country [like] Canada and do my job and kind of speak from a sense of being an outsider looking in.”

No doubt Kyle and Nick are on the edge of their seats like the rest of us. Keep breathing, sports fans. The count continues.

