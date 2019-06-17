Legions of Toronto Raptors fans engulfed the city’s downtown core Monday for a massive parade to celebrate the team’s historic NBA win. To say that fans were excited would be a criminal understatement worthy of prosecution. The city was absolutely enthralled. Officials said they expected up to two million people to turn up for the event, and based on the photos and videos coming out of the scenes, that number sure looks believable. Watch: Raptors fandemonium brings Toronto a standstill. Story continues below:

And yet despite the ocean of humanity that flooded the city, some fans still managed to stand out with their hilariously unique tributes, jokes and signs for the NBA champs. For starters, there was this sign for the KLAWSIAH:

There was this pun-tastic shirt honouring the Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard’s glorious catchphrase:

Hussein is early leader for best shirt of the day. pic.twitter.com/azW2EFOg2G — Momin Qureshi (@Momin680NEWS) June 17, 2019

There was a “plant guy” impostor:

Maija Kappler/HuffPost Canada This Raptors fan confirmed he was not the original "plant guy," but just wanted the team's Kawhi Leonard to have multiple housewarming plant options. So thoughtful!

A quick refresher for this one: Last week, when the Raptors electrified the entire nation with their first-ever NBA championship victory, a man wandered the streets of Toronto carrying a plant that he said was a “housewarming gift” for Leonard. And what did he call this plant? A Kawactus. And just like that, a legend was born. Actually, scratch that. There were apparently multiple plant guy impostors:

Plant Guy 2 on Queen St. pic.twitter.com/IfHiMEiqrc — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

There was a guy offering people “chips with the dip”:

Toronto, I love you pic.twitter.com/9AzsIpOtaH — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

Mandatory context for this one: Shortly after the Raptors’ championship win, eternal Raptors cheerleader and also rapper Drake spoke to some reporters and announced that he wanted his “chips with the dip.” A “chip” here, of course, refers to a championship, while dip is, well, dip? Again, another mini-meme was born. Even police officers couldn’t resist:

Because the world is good, there were also RAPTORS DOGGOS, like ‘WIENER NORTH’:

Maija Kappler/HuffPost Canada

LOOK AT HIM:

Maija Kappler/HuffPost Canada This is Boo, although his owner told HuffPost Canada that we can refer to him as "wiener north," which we ABSOLUTELY WILL.

And here’s Hershey:

Maija Kappler/HuffPost Canada

Last but not least, a round of golf claps to the fans who wore a disguise so their employer wouldn’t know why they mysteriously didn’t show up to work:

there really are people camped outside Nathan Phillips with fake noses and sunglasses so their employers can’t identify them when they call in sick for the parade https://t.co/eOqUGtzHYN — Evy Kwong 鄺文詠 (@EVYSTADIUM) June 16, 2019