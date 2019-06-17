Two people were seriously injured, including one gunshot victim, at Nathan Phillips Square Monday afternoon during the Raptors celebration.
Police said they were called to the square a little after 2:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. They found two victims near Bay and Albert Sts.
The injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, police said. They said they have two people in custody and two guns were found.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Toronto Mayor John Tory were among the dignitaries who were on stage at the time of the incident.
Const. David Hopkinson said police were surveying the crowd but a significant number of people are packed into the square.
Host Matt Devlin stopped celebrations on stage for a brief moment to make an announcement about the incident. He said there was an emergency being dealt with, but asked the crowd to remain calm.
More to come.