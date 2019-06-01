Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors addresses the media on May 31, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Raptors' power forward Pascal Siakam gave everyone an important reminder that there's a whole French-speaking part of Canada during a press conference on Friday. As the Toronto Raptors make history pushing forward into the NBA Finals, Siakam answered questions about the team's upcoming strategy going into game two against the Golden State Warriors. Watch: Toronto Raptors' Win Sends Fans Into Delirium.

Questions in a variety of languages are fairly common at press conferences as a team moves closer to the championships, especially for a sport that recruits players from all over the world. And now that the Raptors are being hailed as representing the whole nation, the attention has only increased. Which is maybe why Siakam seemed teasingly disappointed about getting through a press conference in a bilingual country without a single French question. “No French questions?” he asked before starting to walk away. “What’s going on?”

Super glad of seeing a bilingual player not hesitating to request a question in the other official language 🙏🏽 — Vicky Reinoso (@mtllatina) June 1, 2019

As soon as a reporter spoke up in French, Siakam got back to the table. The reporter asked if he spoke the language before going on with the interview. “Of course,” he replied, in French, without batting an eye.

This is how we do press conferences in the North.https://t.co/hJO6bNkxHm#WeTheNorthpic.twitter.com/D2HXgvML4A — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) May 31, 2019

He finished the interview seamlessly before thanking the reporter for the question. Siakam’s not the only Raptors player who’s linguistically talented. Chris Boucher, who joined the team in 2018, grew up in Montreal and is also fluent in French. Marc Gasol switches between Spanish and English. But Serge Ibaka takes the cake. He once casually transitioned between three languages (English, French and Spanish) during a press conference in 2018. That’s impressive enough, but he actually speaks a couple more. He’s fluent in at least four languages, counting his Congolese mother-tongue, Lingala. But he’s also asked for Italian and Portuguese during other interviews.

The Raptors are truly Toronto’s team — a city where more than 200 languages are spoken. But Siakam’s insistence on having a French question definitely impressed the country’s Francophone population.

Pascal understands the importance of addressing the French speaking viewers in Canada. That’s straight respect 👊 — Petey P (@highparkavenue) June 1, 2019