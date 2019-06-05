We can only hope an image shared by the official Toronto Raptors Twitter account isn’t a sign the team is heading in the wrong direction in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
The image, showing the team on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, included the caption, “Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle.”
However, as many fans helpfully pointed out, Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. where the next two games are scheduled, is nowhere near the Golden Gate Bridge. The correct way path is across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.
Fingers crossed, the Raptors’ game strategy is more accurate than their social media directions.
The Warriors and Raptors are tied with a win each, as they head into Game 3 Wednesday night.
