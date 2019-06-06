Raptors Fans Trash-Talking The Warriors Shows Canadians Are Too Nice

Jimmy Kimmel’s attempt to drum up a feud between fans of the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors did not exactly go to plan.

On Wednesday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” crew asked random Raptors fans in Toronto to trash-talk their rivals in the 2019 NBA Finals.

But there was a problem — they were just too damn polite.

That certainly wasn’t the case last year when Kimmel’s team asked New York Yankees fans to congratulate the Boston Red Sox for making it to the World Series.

