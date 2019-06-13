Over the course of the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors have had to use plenty of creative tactics to get the upper hand. But Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire might be the most creative of all.
Midway through the first quarter of the climactic Game 6, Magloire was spotting in the crowd using an … interesting means to communicate with his players.
Apparently punching a hole in a styrofoam cup turns it into a fairly functional megaphone. Who knew?
Everyone loved Magloire’s improvisation.
It’s ripe for meme potential, and people are already jumping on board.
You know what they say — be the cup-megaphone wielder you wish to see in the world!
