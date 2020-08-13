Penguin Random House Canada Raven Leilani's "Luster" tells the story of a young Black woman who finds herself tangled up in an older white man's open marriage.

I didn’t anticipate what would happen when I opened my pre-ordered copy of Raven Leilani’s debut novel, “Luster.” I had ordered it on a whim, because a friend whose discerning judgment I revere tweeted about it, and because Zadie Smith blurbed it with a combination of words that included “exacting,” “hilarious,” “daring,” and “deadly.” So I bought it.

Two things happened when I opened it: one, I realized Zadie was right, and two, I realized I was reading a kind of masterpiece, and that I wouldn’t put the novel down until I finished it.

This is insane. I am completely bowled over by the support for this book. Thank you so much to everyone who picked it up, the booksellers who championed it, and my amazing, amazing team. Please bear with me, I’m going to be deeply uncool about this for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/lRgWxbatFz — Raven Leilani (@RavenLeilani) August 13, 2020

I’ve tried to summarize “Luster” to the dozens of people I’ve now recommended it to (sorry to my colleagues at HuffPost Canada), and I’ve failed on each occasion. It looks different depending on how you hold it up to the light. The book jacket says something like this: it’s about a 20-something Black woman named Edie who lives precariously — in a shitty Bushwick apartment she shares with a roommate and some mice — and who falls into an open marriage with a white man named Eric, a wealthy digital archivist who leaves lengthy, baroque comments on her Instagram posts and has an adopted Black daughter whose race exposes all his failures in understanding.

“I can feel it in how cautiously he says African American,” Leilani writes. “How he absolutely refuses to say the word black.” When Edie loses her low-salary job as an assistant book editor and moves into Eric’s home, with his wife and teenage daughter, a chemically unstable situation emerges, threatening to implode at any moment. And, two years into a spell of artistic paralysis, Edie picks up her paint brushes to find, oddly, that she’s finally regained her mojo.

Check out some of the other picks that have brought joy and obsession to HuffPost Canada’s editors over the last couple of months. Story continues below.

The Finer Things We're Obsessing Over Lately See Gallery

I think the book is what it means to be alive right now — which might seem like a cop out of an answer, but it’s true. It’s about the pitfalls of sex and desire. It’s about the unique challenges of adopting a kid whose cultural background diverges from your own. It’s about how capitalism saps our precious creative spirit and how “survival defers dreams.” It’s about how racism is less like interpersonal exchanges and more like cultural weather, omnipresent and inescapable and permeating everything around us; about how we choreograph ourselves to fit the fantasies of other people; about how history is never really finished with us.

“I wanted to write a story about a Black woman who fails a lot and is sort of grasping for human connection and making mistakes,” Leilani told the Times. “I didn’t want her to be a pristine, neatly moral character.” She succeeds in this regard: her character is cynical and loquacious with a bent for sadomasochism, and is guided almost solely by her id.

I was blown away by @RavenLeilani's novel LUSTER--it's so smart about race and work, wise about contemporary life, appealingly visceral...also "craveable" somehow? It feels like skin-to-skin contact at a time when I think we could all use some uncomfortable, undeniable intimacy. — Alexandra Kleeman (@AlexKleeman) August 13, 2020

But her observations of the world around her are also startlingly lucid. There is a coworker’s “bleached, Warholian cool.” There is the “sweet, copyrighted” scent of black women, of “jojoba oil, pink lotion, blue magic.” New York City “insist[s] upon its own enormity like some big-dick postmodernist fiction.” Sentences begin as planned and then pivot midway through, catching you off-guard as though you weren’t quite paying attention, then catapulting you toward the wildest imaginable destination, defecting from the promised course with a confidence that assures you that this way, the scenic route, is far better than the alternative. An excerpted, Olympian sentence to show Leilani delighting in her own control of language, festooned with her trademark acerbity:

I go up to the table and scan the books, and there are a few new ones: a slave narrative about a mixed-race house girl fighting for a piece of her father’s estate; a slave narrative about a runaway’s friendship with the white schoolteacher who selflessly teaches her how to read; a slave narrative about a tragic mulatto who raises the dead with her magic chitlin pies; a domestic drama about a black maid who, like Schrödinger’s cat, is both alive and dead, an unseen, nurturing presence who exists only within the bounds of her employer’s four walls; an “urban” romance where everybody dies by gang violence; and a book about a Cantonese restaurant, which may or may not have been written by a white woman from Utah, whose descriptions of her characters rely primarily on rice-based foods.