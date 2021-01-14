Ravi Kahlon is well-regarded for his Olympic achievements in field hockey and role in provincial politics, but the Canadian’s latest accomplishment isn’t in the professional sector. Rather, the B.C. cabinet minister is making waves for a heartwarming tweet about his 10-year-old son.

On Wednesday, Kahlon shared on the social media platform how his son’s day at school had gone: During lunch, he and a friend saw a new classmate was sitting alone, so they decided to fix that and join him.

The thoughtful gesture led Kahlon to tweet “proud-dad moment today.” And they having friendly kids to talk to clearly meant the world to the new kid, who shared a letter with his Kahlon’s son after class.

“Sitting with me outside felt better than anything,” began the letter, which was decorated with a drawing of a rainbow. “Thank you so much. I would like to ask you if I can start joining you guys outside.”

Proud dad moment today. My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch. He got this lovely note at the end of the day😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1MNgvMeK7 — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) January 14, 2021

As many may remember from their own childhoods, feeling like an awkward outsider at a new school can be terribly isolating.

Kahlon’s sweet story of empathy and budding friendship struck an emotional chord, and gained more than 250,000 likes within 24 hours.

Many parents replied to his viral tweet with stories about their own children’s difficult experiences in the school yard.

This is HUGE. My daughter was shunned and bullied for being shy and different, and sacrificed eating lunch with some of the few friends she had to befriend a new boy being horribly bullied, and would stick up for him. No one else in the 8th grade would have anything to do w/him. — Canary in the Coal Mine, No Nazis/Racists🌊🏳️‍🌈 (@KistnerMarcia) January 14, 2021

Learning your kid did something nice is the best sort of pride. Years ago my kid was hiding under the slide bc he had no one to play with, and a kid came and got him and had him play with his group. We’ve never forgotten, I wish I could thank his parents. — Crash Test Meg, MPA (@MegNumbers) January 14, 2021

How precious friendship can be for neurodivergent kids, in particular, was a recurring theme in the thousands of replies Kahlon received.

Ugly crying 😭 So beautiful! My son is on the spectrum (Asperger) and every time he gets a play date or he gets invited to a birthday party, I cry from relief and pure happiness. He has now many friends (so I cry a lot 😂😂😂 from joy). Bravo to your wonderful kid! — Eve-Marie Paiement (@EM_Paiement) January 14, 2021

Yes!! My ASD son is in a Gen Ed class and anytime I was there, there was always one student who helped him pack his bookbag at the end of the day. (Mind you this kid was one of the most popular kids in class) — Elizabeth (@BethMarie_10) January 14, 2021

There are many ways parents can help a neurodivergent kid learn how to make friends — watching over their playdates and encouraging their positive interpersonal skills, like sharing toys are some of ADDitude Magazine’s suggestions.

For kids who may prefer less hands-on guidance from their parents, they may benefit from tips that nurture their innate empathy; younger kids can grow more thoughtful when asked how they think another family member feels at any given time. Older kids can shape their own skills by modelling after the friendly grown-ups in their lives.

Raising a kid who is ready to make friends with new classmates, but doesn’t know how to approach them? According to CBC Kids, kids can’t go wrong with a simple hello, a smile, and an engaging question like “What’s your favourite class?”

For children who make the effort to reach out to those who feel alone, their actions may seem small. But for kids like Kahlon’s son’s new friend, the memory of that thoughtful gesture can last a lifetime.