ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio on Thursday.

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s reimposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

In a speech at a Whirlpool factory in the battleground state of Ohio, Trump is touting his record of defending American workers by fighting China, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement and putting tariffs on imports.

He says he’s forced Canada to stop taking advantage of the United States on dairy products.