Toronto Meat Packer Recalls Raw Beef, Veal Over E. Coli Fears

Getty Images Raw ground beef is seen here in packages sold at a grocery store. Canada's food safety watchdog says the recalled products were produced in May 2019.

TORONTO — Canada’s food safety watchdog says a Toronto meat packing company has issued a national recall of raw beef and veal products due to possible E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says Ryding-Regency Meat Packers is recalling dozens of products produced on May 27 and May 30.

Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers are being told to not serve, use, or sell the recalled products and people who have such products are being urged to return them.