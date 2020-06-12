Video Shows Alberta First Nations Chief Punched, Tackled During RCMP Arrest

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — New video has emerged of the violent arrest of a prominent chief of a northern Alberta First Nation.

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says the RCMP dash-camera video was released publicly as part of a court application to get criminal charges against Chief Allan Adam stayed.

The 12-minute video, posted by several media outlets, shows an officer approaching Adam’s truck outside a casino in Fort McMurray, Alta., early in the morning of March 10.

The RCMP have said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Adam getting in and out of the vehicle, aggressively removing his coat and using expletives as he complains about being harassed by police.

An already tense situation deteriorates when a second officer pulls up, charges at Adam, tackles him to the ground and punches him in the head.

The chief, who was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, was left bloodied and Alberta’s police watchdog agency is now investigating.