CAPE BRETON, N.S. — The Native Women’s Association of Canada has joined a chorus of voices calling on the RCMP to issue an Amber Alert in connection with the disappearance of a Cape Breton teenager who has not been seen for one week. RCMP issued a localized emergency alert Thursday regarding Molly Martin, a member of the We’koqma’q Mi’kmaq First Nation, who was last seen in Eskasoni around 4 p.m. on Aug. 13. Police said Thursday they received new information that Martin and 47-year-old Darcy Doyle were in the area of Canoe Lake in southeast Cape Breton at 7 p.m. Wednesday night using a green ATV. The force issued an alert to residents living east of the Mira River in Cape Breton on Thursday, asking people contact authorities if they see Martin or Doyle.

HO RCMP/The Canadian Press Mary (Molly) Martin, 14, is shown in this undated RCMP handout photo.

But criticism is still mounting that the RCMP have not acted with enough urgency to find Martin and bring her home safely. “Her community is distraught and confused by the apparent lack of concern on the part of the RCMP,” Whitman, president of the Native Women’s Association, said in a statement. “It is time for the police to do everything in their power to find this girl and bring her to safety.” Martin disappeared from her foster home last week, a statement from the women’s association said Wednesday. Family and community members have been searching for her, but they say RCMP officers have not joined them on foot. Video surveillance footage placed Martin and Doyle at a gas station in Catalone, N.S. on Aug. 13. Whitman said Molly appears to be in danger. We’koqma’q First Nation councillors expelled Doyle from the community, the statement said, because he posed a threat to safety and security.

HO RCMP/The Canadian Press Darcy Doyle, 47, is shown in this undated RCMP handout photo.

An online petition calling for an Amber Alert into Martin’s disappearance had 13,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said Thursday that Martin’s case does not meet the province’s criteria for an Amber Alert because police do not believe she was abducted. After issuing three news releases about Martin since Aug. 14, Croteau said the RCMP issued a localized alert because the pair had been seen in the Canoe Lake area. She said a localized message would encourage people to be on the lookout and report any sightings to police. Whitman said such bureaucratic rules should not get in the way of issuing an Amber Alert. She noted that the slow response by police fits a pattern when it comes to missing Indigenous girls and women in Canada. “It is wrong for police to be so unconcerned when an Indigenous girl is gone for a week and her community members are left to search for her by themselves,” she said.