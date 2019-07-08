Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS Angela Bespflug, centre, a lawyer for the plaintiffs sits with Janelle O'Connor, back left, and Patrick Higgerty in Vancouver, on July 8, 2019.

VANCOUVER — Women who experienced gender or sexual harassment while working or volunteering for the RCMP may be eligible for compensation under the settlement of a class-action lawsuit, a lawyer said Monday.

Angela Bespflug, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, says as many as 1,500 claimants may be eligible for settlements that could have a total value of as much as $100 million, but that will depend on how many substantiated claims are received.

Bespflug told a news conference she is hopeful the settlement will provide closure for women who experienced gender or sexual-orientation harassment in an RCMP workplace.

