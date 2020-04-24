RCMP Give All Clear After Emergency Alert About Possible Shootings In Halifax

Police in Nova Scotia issued the all-clear on Friday evening, hours after a warning about possible shootings in several Halifax suburbs rattled the fragile nerves of a wounded province. Nova Scotia issued an emergency alert on Friday advising people to shelter in place after reports of shots fired in Hammonds Plains, Glen Arbour and Hubley — adjacent neighbourhoods northwest of the city’s core. The Mounties later said the report in Glen Arbour was “noise from a construction site,” and that there was no evidence of gunfire in the other communities. “The areas of Haliburton Heights, Hubley, Tantallon and Hammonds Plains have been extensively searched,” RCMP said in an email. “No evidence of shots fired. Police continue to patrol the area.”

This can’t be happening? I’m hoping this is all a mistake and an overreaction. #NSStrong#NovaScotiaShootingspic.twitter.com/X0go7kBakb — Neal Alderson (@nalderson) April 24, 2020

The emergency alert issued late in the afternoon said police were investigating in a wooded area between the Haliburton Hills and Highland Park Heights subdivisions. The alert came after authorities were criticized for not issuing a similar provincewide warning over the weekend when a shooter dressed as a police officer left 22 people dead in rural Nova Scotia. Hammonds Plains resident Pamela Lovelace said she was glad to see police using the emergency alert system to inform the public of what was happening, but it was jarring to see the message on her phone. “With the heightened stress that we’re under — COVID-19 and the isolation, and people losing their jobs — this is just a very, very difficult time for everyone here in Nova Scotia,” she said. Lovelace said her primary concern was for the community, and especially for its children. “It’s a small community, it’s a small province,” she said. “We’re all grieving here with the incidents that took place over the weekend, so it’s all just very concerning.”

shaunl via Getty Images Street level signage for the Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police Headquarters.