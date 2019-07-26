TORONTO — Police were using drones and dogs to scour harsh terrain in northern Manitoba on Thursday in the search for two teenagers wanted in the killings of three people, including an American woman and her Australian boyfriend.

Late on Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, with the second-degree murder of Leonard Dyck, 64, a botany professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.

The pair were originally reported as missing last Friday but were later described as suspects in the killing of Chynna Deese, 24, of Charlotte, N.C, and her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23, of Sydney, Australia.

The Globe and Mail reported that Schmegelsky and McLeod had been linked to social media accounts and chatrooms promoting far-right ideology and communism, including on YouTube, Twitch and Steam, a video-game distribution platform.