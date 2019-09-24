Drew Angerer via Getty Images An RCMP officer on Feb. 22, 2017 in Hemmingford, Que.

TURTLEFORD, Sask. — RCMP say an officer is recovering after being was shot during a traffic stop in rural Saskatchewan.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Fisher says the Mountie was taken to hospital in Turtleford, east of Lloydminster, with a serious but non life-threatening injury.

He says police first received a complaint Tuesday morning of a possible impaired driver who was speeding near Loon Lake.

Officers located the suspected vehicle a few hours later near the village of Mervin.

Fisher says two corporals approached the vehicle and one was shot.