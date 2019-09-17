Ron Ward/THE CANADIAN PRESS RCMP Const. Shelly Mitchell, one of the four RCMP officer suing the Attorney General for negligence, leaves the court house in Moncton, N.B. on May 9, 2017.

MONCTON, N.B. — Four RCMP officers who responded to the 2014 shootings in Moncton, N.B., that claimed the lives of three of their colleagues are suing the attorney general of Canada for negligence.

Mathieu Daigle, Martine Benoit, Robert Nickerson and Shelly Mitchell say in the filings they were inadequately trained and outfitted to deal with a heavily armed shooter on June 4, 2014.

In motions filed with the Court of Queens Bench dated last week, the four say they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments and are seeking damages to be determined by the court.

Watch: RCMP found guilty of Labour Code violation in Moncton shooting rampage. Story continues below.