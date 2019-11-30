OTTAWA — An activist concerned about mining-industry abuses found it “kind of creepy and unsettling” to recently learn the RCMP compiled a six-page profile of her shortly after she turned up at a federal leaders debate during the 2015 election campaign. An analyst with the RCMP’s Tactical Internet Intelligence Unit combed through online sources about Rachel Small to assemble the report detailing her age, address, education, language fluency, work experience and Facebook friends in the activist community, newly released documents show. The analyst ultimately found no indication that Small, a Toronto organizer with the Mining Injustice Solidarity Network, “is involved in criminal acts.” Small was unaware of the profile until The Canadian Press provided her a copy released in August by the RCMP through the Access to Information Act. It turns out an associate of Small’s had submitted the request for records on the mining group, but for some reason never received the response.

I have no way of knowing what else they’ve dug into, and it’s hard to not feel like your privacy has been invaded. Rachel Small

The RCMP release, which also includes email messages, provides a glimpse into how the police force has made the careful monitoring of social media part of its work. “I found it kind of creepy and unsettling because of the way that they were compiling information about my life,” Small said in an interview. “It makes me wonder, what were they hoping to do with this information? And why is the RCMP spending so much time and resources to compile information on community organizers and activists in Toronto? “I have no way of knowing what else they’ve dug into, and it’s hard to not feel like your privacy has been invaded.” Small said neither she nor others associated with the solidarity network posed any kind of threat. The RCMP did not answer questions from The Canadian Press about why and how it assembled the profile. The disclosed material indicates the force became interested in knowing more about Small when she and a Mining Injustice Solidarity Network colleague in Toronto showed up at a Sept. 28, 2015, campaign discussion of foreign policy. The event was part of the regular Munk Debates run by a foundation set up by Peter Munk, founder of Barrick Gold, and his wife.

THE CANADIAN PRESS The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. on April 13, 2018.