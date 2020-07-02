Patrick Doyle/REUTERS A police officer guards the front gate to Rideau Hall in Ottawa after an armed man was apprehended on the property on Thursday morning.

OTTAWA — An armed man has been arrested on the grounds of Rideau Hall, where Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau live. The RCMP announced the arrest hours after a large number of police officers descended on the sprawling estate Thursday morning. The RCMP said an armed man got onto the grounds around 6:40 a.m. local time. The force said in a tweet that neither Payette nor Trudeau were present at the time.

(1/2) At approximately 6:40 this morning, an armed man was able to access the grounds of 1 Sussex Drive. The Prime Minister and the Governor General were not present at the moment of the incident. — National Division RCMP (@Nat_Div_RCMP) July 2, 2020

(2/2)The man was arrested shortly after without any incident. He is currently in custody and is being interviewed. We are not releasing his identity at this time as charges are pending. — National Division RCMP (@Nat_Div_RCMP) July 2, 2020

“The man was arrested shortly after without any incident. He is currently in custody and is being interviewed,” the RCMP’s national division said in a tweet. The man’s identity hasn’t been released because charges are pending. The Mounties did not reveal further details, but The Canadian Press saw the gate to one side entrance was bent and a police robot examining a black pick-up truck further into the estate.