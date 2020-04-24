HALIFAX— RCMP Nova Scotia provided new details around the shooting that claimed the lives of 22 people, confirming shooter Gabriel Wortman had purchased used police vehicles at auctions. Supt. Darren Campbell confirmed a timeline of the rampage that started in Portapique, N.S. and ended with the suspect killed at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., during a news conference on Friday. Campbell said the rampage possibly started with a violent case of domestic assault. The 51-year-old suspect was in a long-term relationship with a woman who police said has escaped from their home in Portapique on the night of April 18. Sources say the woman had been beaten and allegedly bound in some way. “That could have been a catalyst,” said Campbell. The woman hid in the woods near the couple’s home overnight, police said, as the shooting started to make his way across the province, shooting neighbours and setting fire to homes. After the woman emerged from hiding at daybreak on Sunday, she called 911 and informed investigators that the shooter “was in possession of a fully marked and equipped replica RCMP vehicle and was wearing an RCMP uniform,” Campbell said.

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on April 22, 2020.

Police also learned the suspect “was in possession of several firearms that included pistols and long-barrelled weapons,” he said. But he also disclosed that a gunshot victim encountered as police arrived Saturday night said he was shot from a vehicle that resembled a police car. The victim survived. During the night, police learned the suspect owned “several vehicles that looked like police vehicles,” Campbell added. Police responding to the initial calls in Portapique found “several people who were deceased, some of which were lying in the roadway.” Several buildings were “already fully engulfed in flames,” including the suspect’s home and garage, which burned to the ground, Campbell said. Police confirmed Wednesday that the suspect managed to escape from a perimeter they had set up around the rural area, but they didn’t realize he was gone until some time between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday when his girlfriend — whom they have described as a “key witness” — revealed details about the fake police car and authentic police uniform. In all, 13 people were killed in the Portapique area.

Later that morning, police started received a series of 911 calls from Hunter Road in the Glenholme area, about 60 kilometres from Portapique. That’s where the shooter killed two men and one woman before setting a home on fire. Two of the victims were known to the gunman, Campbell said. The assailant then approached another residence in the Glenholme area, where he knocked on the door. But the people inside did not answer and he left. The occupants called 911 and confirmed the suspect was armed with a long-gun and was driving what looked like a police car. In the Wentworth area, the suspect shot a woman walking on the roadside around 9:30 a.m. In nearby Debert, N.S., just after 10 a.m., he pulled over a vehicle and shot the driver — and he did the same a little further down the road. As police continued their search, RCMP Const. Chad Morrison had made arrangements to meet Const. Heidi Stevenson at Highway 2 and Highway 224, which is south of Shubenacadie, N.S. Morrison soon spotted what appeared to be another RCMP cruiser coming toward him, which he assumed was Stevenson’s vehicle, Campbell said.

As the shooter pulled alongside Morrison’s vehicle, he opened fire, wounding the officer. “Const. Morrison received several gunshot wounds,” Campbell said. As Morrison retreated from the scene in his vehicle, he alerted the dispatcher that he had been shot and was heading to an Emergency Health Services station for treatment. (Morrison survived and has since returned home.) Campbell said the shooter soon spotted Stevenson’s vehicle heading northbound on Highway 2 as he was driving in the opposite direction. The senior Mountie said Wortman rammed her car head-on. “Const. Stevenson engaged the gunman,” Campbell said. “The gunman took Const. Stevenson’s life and he also took her sidearm and her magazine.″” When a passerby stopped nearby, the gunman opened fire again, killing that individual. He then took that person’s vehicle, a silver SUV, and again headed south on Highway 224. Campbell said the killer then stopped at a nearby home on the highway, where he fatally shot a woman he knew. He then removed his police uniform, loaded his weapons into the woman’s red Mazda 3 and drove south to the Irving Big Stop gas station in Enfield, about 90 kilometres south of Portapique.

If it wasn’t for (her) giving that information, it would have been a lot worse. They wouldn’t have known to be looking for an RCMP car. John Hudson, acquaintance of the shooter and his girlfriend.

That’s where he was spotted by an RCMP officer. “There as an encounter, and the gunman was shot and killed by police at 11:26 in the morning,” Campbell said. John Hudson, who had known Wortman for about 18 years, said he was sometimes openly controlling and jealous of his long-time girlfriend. Hudson recalled a bonfire party about 10 years ago when an argument between the two left the woman locked out of their home in Portapique. “I was with her, trying to get her stuff out of there,” Hudson said. “People had been drinking ... and it was a crazy night ... and he didn’t want her to leave — but he wouldn’t let her in the house.” Hudson said at one point, Wortman removed the tires from the woman’s vehicle and threw them into the ditch to prevent her from leaving. “So, I went to get (her clothes) and what he said to me was: ‘I don’t want anyone in my house. If you come in my house, I’m just telling you, I’ve got guns in here,’”

RCMPNS launch tip line for the incidents on April 18 and 19 https://t.co/aGrtlN3aFF — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 23, 2020