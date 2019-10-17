Pat Lauzon via Getty Images Aerial view over a suburban residential area in Montreal.

MONTREAL ― Newcomers are behind a great deal of the demand for housing in Canada, and the country needs a strategy to build homes in a “smart and sustainable” way to keep up with population growth, says a new report. The report from real estate brokerage Royal LePage found that more than one in five (21 per cent) of Canadian house purchases are made by those who came within the past 10 years ― immigrants, refugees, students and those with work permits. Not surprisingly, this cohort is much less likely to own a home than established Canadians, with a home ownership rate of 32 per cent, compared to around 68 per cent for the country as a whole. Even so, some 15 per cent of new arrivals to Canada have the means to purchase their first home, the Royal LePage survey found. Watch: Cannabis production is creating real estate “mini-booms” across Canada. Story continues below.

All this demand “can be met through housing policies that encourage smart and sustainable development, with a focus on protecting and developing green spaces in our urban centres,” said Phil Soper, president and CEO of Royal LePage. “Canada’s economy and labour markets are expanding and it is crucial that housing supply keeps pace.” Signs are growing that this isn’t happening, particularly in Ontario, which takes in 46 per cent of all newcomers. A recent study from RBC Economics estimated that Greater Toronto needs to double the rate at which it builds new apartments (both condos and purpose-built rentals) just to keep up with demand. Other research has suggested that Canadian cities may be underestimating how much housing they need because of an influx of international students that isn’t counted in the population statistics.