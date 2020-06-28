Katrin Ray Shumakov via Getty Images The Toronto skyline as seen from Riverdale Park. Toronto's suburbs are outpacing the city as the housing market recovers from the pandemic lockdowns.

For the past few years, you could hear the crickets chirp in the housing market in York Region, north of Toronto. Prices had come down after the province introduced a foreign buyers' tax, and this time last year, the area was a "buyer's market," with relatively few sales. Today, amid a pandemic and a major economic slowdown, home sales there are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. And with fewer homes listed, the market has bounced back to "balanced" territory, real estate portal Zoocasa declared this week. "There seems to be a resurgence in demand for York Region detached properties due to the pandemic," said Claudio Castro, a Zoocasa agent who works in the area. "As more people recognize that they may not need to be in the office five days a week for the foreseeable future, many are revisiting detached properties in the region so they can have more space."

In Durham Region, east of Toronto, sales were actually up 8 per cent compared to a year ago, while in Halton Region, west of the city, sales were up 22 per cent at the end of June, according to a Zoocasa analysis of data from the local real estate board. Both Durham and Halton were “seller’s markets” in recent weeks, Zoocasa said, with sales rising faster than new listings. Meanwhile, in the City of Toronto sales were down 13 per cent in the same period, and Zoocasa called it a balanced market. “It may be too early to say with certainty, but based on what our agents are experiencing and what the market data shows us thus far, the uptick in interest in outlying regions like York, for example ... could be attributed at least in part to the pandemic,” a Zoocasa spokesperson told HuffPost Canada. “That being said, the pandemic and the economic and health-care conditions that it has created are unprecedented, so it remains to be seen what kind of broader, long term impact it will have on housing demand across the GTA.”