Rattankun Thongbun via Getty Images

MONTREAL ― The next recession to hit Canada could have a harsh toll on young people entering the workforce, if history is anything to go by, a new report warns. "Recessions hit young people and others with less-developed skill sets especially hard," said the report from RBC Economics, released Wednesday. "What's less well known is that the effects of graduating into a recession last long after the recovery has taken hold."

The report cited a 30-per-cent chance of a recession in Canada in the next 12 months, but those forecasts vary widely. A recent one from Oxford Economics put the near-term odds of a Canadian recession at 45 per cent, while wealth management firm Gluskin+Sheff puts it at 80 per cent. The RBC study looked at Canadians entering the workforce during the Great Recession a decade ago, and found they are in worse shape, career-wise, than those who came before them or after them. This group, currently aged 30 to 34, has seen slower wage growth in the years since the recession, and has had a harder time moving up the ladder. Less than 10 per cent of this cohort are in management jobs, compared to 12 per cent for the same age group before the recession.