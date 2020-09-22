@TaylorMadeYYC/Twitter A screenshot from a video shared to Twitter showing physical altercations that occurred after far-right counter-protesters crashed a Red Deer anti-racism event.

A scheduled anti-racism rally in central Alberta turned violent this weekend, after members of far-right hate groups disrupted it. The event was one of several peaceful conversations across central Alberta towns and cities in recent months about anti-racism and justice. But the conversation in Red Deer never even got started Sunday. Video from the event showed people wearing logos of far-right hate groups disrupting the event, chanting slogans including “all lives matter” and instigating physical scuffles with attendees.

Red Deer, AB



"Patriots" came in truck loads to attack people who came to attend an organized event on anti-racism.



Here's my bf getting punched in the head after serving Pat King a restraining order.



Police did nothing.@RCMPAlberta@RachelNotley@antihateca@YYCantiracistpic.twitter.com/jYwfNCmUac — Taylor McNallie (@TaylorMadeYYC) September 21, 2020

Anti-racism rally cancelled in Red Deer after hate groups disrupt event. pic.twitter.com/5l3k9eeRXv — CityNews Edmonton (@CityNewsYEG) September 22, 2020

This is Red Deer, Alberta.

Protestors at a Sunday anti-Racism rally intimidated, assaulted by so-called "patriots" who don't like masks, while RCMP watch.

It is clear which side instigates the violence.

An 11 minute video shows exactly how it unfolds.https://t.co/AgGz0uHCZr — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) September 22, 2020

Several of the disruptors were seen wearing clothing associated with the Soldiers of Odin, a far-right white supremacist hate group with connections to neo-Nazi movements. In videos from the scene, RCMP are seen standing between the two sides as physical violence breaks out. According to the Red Deer Advocate, nine police cars and around 15 officers were on the scene. Kisha Daniels, one of the event’s scheduled speakers, told CityTV that despite being present, police stood by as violence broke out. “This was a peaceful event that these people crashed and the RCMP allowed the violence to happen,” she said.

On Monday, Red Deer RCMP confirmed that no charges were laid following the event and no further investigation was planned. Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu confirmed during a press conference Tuesday, however, that RCMP have now opened an investigation. “I am confident that Albertans overwhelmingly reject the behaviour seen this past Sunday,” he said. Adora Nwofor, a Black woman from Calgary, has participated in anti-racism demonstrations and conversations across rural Alberta. She told the Red Deer Advocate that the violence from the weekend was unfortunately familiar. “I’ve been all over the province,” she said. “It seems like this is elevated from all the other protests I’ve been to … There has been verbal violence and incidents of people pushing.” Last week, an anti-racism demonstrator in the nearby town of Ponoka was struck by a passing car. Organizers of the demonstration allege the collision was a targeted act. “Canada must do better” On Monday and Tuesday, municipal, provincial and federal officials condemned the violence. Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said in a statement Tuesday, that while the city supports free expression, she is concerned by increased social tensions. “We unequivocally denounce violence and racism,” she said. “The City recognizes that social tensions are extremely high across our country as a result of the pandemic, economy, political polarity, and competing worldviews. However, as a community it is imperative we pull together, and not apart, during adverse times. We cannot allow the actions of a few to characterize our city.” Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said politicians must commit to being anti-racist.

Recent video footage of racist hate groups in Red Deer, intimidating and threatening anti-racist activists, are disturbing.



We, as politicians, and as a society, must act with intention to fight racism and to end racism. We must be anti-racist.#ableg — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) September 22, 2020

Racism shows up in our justice system, it shows up on our school grounds and post-secondary institutions, it shows up on our streets and in our communities, and it is sustained every time we fail to take action to fight it. — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) September 22, 2020

Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer said she was “deeply disturbed” by the events.

I’m deeply disturbed by the events that occurred in Red Deer. I strongly condemn any threats of violence against people that are participating in peaceful assemblies. Attempts to intimidate, coerce, or attack individuals expressing their Charter rights is an attack on democracy. https://t.co/epxqpEOUOW — Leela Sharon Aheer (@LeelaAheer) September 22, 2020