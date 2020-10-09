CTV Regina CTV Regina weather anchor Warren Dean gestures at an empty map.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all that we need to adapt. The world can change quickly, and we’ve all had to learn to make the best of what we’ve got. CTV Regina weather anchor Warren Dean certainly embodied that resilient spirit earlier this week when he found himself trying to forecast the weather amid some technical difficulties in the studio.

"Warm here. Colder here. Not bad here."



ICYMI: @ctvregina Weather Anchor @CTVwdean didn’t skip a beat and delivered a forecast full of funny quips amid a power outage that left him with blank screens and air to fill. pic.twitter.com/eOoSzrZQGM — CTV News (@CTVNews) October 8, 2020

Dean said he was asked to “stretch out the weather.” And that ask came while also dealing with some map graphics that had no information, some with some information and a whole lot of empty boxes. But that didn’t shake the stalwart weatherman. “Everybody’s freaking out in the back because nothing’s working,” he said. “But we can roll with the punches.” Rolling with the punches included spelling out each letter of hurricane Delta’s name, noting that maps are where places are, and even counting trees on the live camera view of Regina. WATCH: Weatherman caught dancing on screen. Story continues below.

“Temperatures — it’s all blank folks,” he said when the map appeared with boxes to indicate each city’s temperature, but no numbers inside. “Warm here. Colder here. Not bad here,” he shrugged, gesturing at the map. When it comes to wind speeds, Dean had some tips for that, too. “Yes there are wind speeds,” he said, pointing to a blank map. “You can’t see them here, but if you go outside your hair will get tussled.”

ICYMI: Our CTV network crashed across the country yesterday, even without much data I did a forecast....🤩#skwxpic.twitter.com/LYB2kGZt5J — Warren Dean (@CTVwdean) October 6, 2020

Canadians were quick to applaud Dean’s adaptability.

LOL. Great job! What’s the Canadian version of an Emmy Award? You should win a nomination. 👏👏 — Lewis Franck (@LewisFranck) October 8, 2020

This made my day.

Slow claps from Alberta friend. — Joelle Tomlinson (@CTVJoelle) October 8, 2020

"There's no weather today, it's cancelled" I lost it! So funny — Bryan Larson (@Islanders1932) October 8, 2020