JHVEPhoto via Getty Images A Reitmans store in Oakville, Ont., July 25, 2019. Reitmans is filing for creditor protection amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

Fashion retailer Reitmans is seeking creditor protection, the company announced Tuesday morning.

“The (creditor protection) process will allow the company to implement a restructuring plan that addresses the impacts of COVID-19 in order to build a more resilient organization that will be positioned for long-term success,” the Montreal-based company said.

“Throughout this process, the Company will remain fully operational through its brands’ e-commerce websites; all physical stores will re-open in conformity with provincial and regional governmental guidelines.”

Besides the Retimans brand, the company also owns the RW&Co., Penningtons, Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity retail chains. It employs 6,800 people across 576 stores.

