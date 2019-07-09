Clement Allard/CP Rejean Hebert speaks in Quebec City on May 30, 2013, as then-Quebec Premier Pauline Marois listens.

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Former Parti Quebecois minister Rejean Hebert says he will seek to be a candidate for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in a Montreal-area riding in the October federal election.

Hebert made the announcement today at a restaurant in Longueuil surrounded by his family.

The former provincial health minister will go up against local city councillor Eric Beaulieu in a bid to run for the Liberals in the riding of Longueuil-Saint-Hubert against the incumbent, the NDP’s Pierre Nantel.

Watch: Trudeau pushes back against Quebec’s religious-symbol law