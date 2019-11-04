Starting the last Friday in October, Canadians buy poppies from the Royal Canadian Legion to honour the sacrifices made by veterans.

And it might not be immediately evident to people who don’t have close connections to members of the military, but there is actually a right and wrong way to wear a poppy.

How to wear a poppy

The poppy should be worn on your left side, over your heart, the Legion explains on their website. It shouldn’t be fastened with any kind of pin that goes on top of the poppy and obscures it, unless it’s the black centre pin available at some branches that mimics the centre of the poppy.

If it isn’t securely fashioned and you don’t have access to one of those centre pins, fasten it from the back.

Poppies are freely available to any Canadian who wants to wear them, the Legion says, although people are asked to donate if they can. On their website, the Legion lists businesses that carry the poppy, including Bank of Montreal, Shoppers Drug Mart, Hudson’s Bay, and Tim Hortons. You can also find your local Legion branch to see more places near you.

If you’re out of the country, you might be able to get a poppy at a Legion branch, or else through a Canadian embassy or consulate.