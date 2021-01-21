TORONTO ― More than one-fifth of Canadian companies say they will adjust their employee’s pay if they move to a different location, according to a recent survey.

Staffing firm Robert Half’s survey of 500 workers and 180 human resources managers found that roughly 22 per cent of employers say they’d adjust the salary of employees who relocate.

The survey found 44 per cent of workers would consider relocating, but only 16 per cent would be willing to move if it involved taking a pay cut.

