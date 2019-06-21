Renata Ford To Run For People's Party In Federal Election

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press Renata Ford arrives at Mount Sinai Hospital for an update on her husband Rob's health in Toronto on Sept.17, 2014.

TORONTO — Renata Ford is running for a seat in Parliament with the People’s Party of Canada, HuffPost Canada has confirmed.

Ford is the widow of late former Toronto mayor Rob Ford. Her brother-in-law is Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Her candidacy will be announced at an event in Toronto on Friday afternoon. She’s set to run in the Toronto riding of Etobicoke North, currently held by Liberal Kirsty Duncan, the minister of science and sport.

The People’s Party was launched in 2018 as an alternative to the federal Conservatives by Quebec MP Maxime Bernier, who finished a close second in the last Tory leadership race.

This year, Bernier’s party has been rocked by the resignations of staffers who say the party panders to racists, Islamophobes, extremists, and conspiracy theorists.