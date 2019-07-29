The Bank of Mom and Dad isn’t just financing an increasing number of home purchases as affordability issues persist in Canada’s major cities.

A substantial fraction of the Canadian population is getting help from parents just to cover rent costs, a new survey commissioned by FP Canada suggests.

Some 35 per cent of parents who have children aged 19 and up say they’ve helped them pay rent, and 36 per cent of parents with children under 18 expect to do the same in the future.