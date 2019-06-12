A lot of ink has been spilled chronicling the epic affordability problems facing Canada’s homeowners, but a new survey suggests it’s Canada’s renters that are more likely to be in a precarious financial situation.

In a survey carried out by Leger for RateSupermarket, 44 per cent of renters said they spend more than a third of their income on housing.

Spending one-third of your income is the cutoff line for what constitutes an affordable home, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.

“Beyond that you’re really encroaching on becoming house poor,” said Jacob Black, managing editor at RateSupermarket.

Among homeowners, only one out of five said they are spending more than a third of their income.

