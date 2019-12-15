edb3_16 via Getty Images An aerial view of Metrotown in Burnaby, B.C.

MONTREAL ― If millennials are right about the state of their finances, there’s a big change coming to how Canadians live. After years of elevated and seemingly constantly rising house prices, barely half will be able to afford a home of their own. A new study carried out for tax and advisory firm KPMG found that only 54 per cent of those surveyed aged 23 to 38 believe they will ever own a home. This “would be a big drop from home ownership levels of previous generations,” KPMG noted, pointing out that home ownership rates are currently above 70 per cent for the generations aged 35 and above. Watch: Why are rents skyrocketing, and what can be done about it? Story continues below.

KPMG’s consultants aren’t the only ones warning that, with house prices where they are, Canada is headed towards being a country of renters. And that means the country will need more rental housing, as a share of all housing, than it has had in the past. The problem is, that isn’t happening. Despite a solid increase in rental construction in recent years, the pace isn’t nearly enough to keep up. “We have all of these housing needs that are getting pumped into the three big cities (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver) with absolutely no solution,” said Mark Kenney, president and CEO of Canadian Apartment Properties (CAP) REIT, one of the country’s largest apartment building owners. “Yes, you’ve got new construction, but it’s not enough and it doesn’t work…. We are headed deeper into a housing crisis in the big three (cities),” Kenney told the Toronto Real Estate Forum earlier this month.