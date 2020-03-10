NEWS
Educating Canadians On Residential Schools Is Historica Canada's Next Big Project

The organization that tackles Canada's history also has a podcast on the topic.

Historica Canada, the non-profit behind the popular Canadian Heritage Minute series, is tackling the residential school system.

The collection of animated videos looks at a painful chapter for Indigenous Canadians. The system forcibly removed thousands of Indigenous children from their homes to live in state-funded schools in an effort to assimilate them into a Euro-Canadian culture. 

For more on what Canadians should know, watch the video above and for more videos from the series, head to Historica Canada’s YouTube page

    Brian Trinh Senior Editor Of Video Programming & Insights, HuffPost Canada
