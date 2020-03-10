Historica Canada, the non-profit behind the popular Canadian Heritage Minute series, is tackling the residential school system.
The collection of animated videos looks at a painful chapter for Indigenous Canadians. The system forcibly removed thousands of Indigenous children from their homes to live in state-funded schools in an effort to assimilate them into a Euro-Canadian culture.
For more on what Canadians should know, watch the video above and for more videos from the series, head to Historica Canada’s YouTube page.
