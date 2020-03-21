amstockphoto via Getty Images In this stock photo, a closed sign is seen on a restaurant door.

John Yuen spent Friday clearing out the fridge at his Italian restaurant and wondering how he’d manage to scrounge up about $12,000 for his April rent payment after shutting his doors indefinitely earlier this week. Ferrovia Ristorante has a loyal following of diners built up over some 20 years in Thornhill, Ont., but though Yuen tried shifting to takeout after the province asked bars and dining rooms to shut down, he only sold about $300 worth of meals over three days. “It was just not financially feasible,” said Yuen, so he decided to close his doors ― hopefully temporarily ― on Tuesday. He laid off about a dozen staff. “This is my baby. This is my love,” Yuen said while removing from the fridge whatever food hadn’t been donated or doled out to staff, family and friends. “It’s very sad. Almost brings tears to my eyes.” Watch: Starbucks to close most U.S. stores. Story continues below.

Yuen isn’t alone. Restaurant owners are struggling to stay afloat as health authorities and governments urge wide-scale shutdowns, and they’re asking Ottawa to offer immediate assistance to prevent mass bankruptcies when loans, mortgages and rent have to be paid. “I just hope that the government would step in,” said Yuen, who also co-owns a second restaurant in Toronto that continues to serve takeout, which works with its menu better than at Ferrovia. Still, that restaurant now brings in about half the business, forcing Yuen to lay off several staff and reduce hours for those remaining. “I hope that (the government) could make the process a little bit easier, so we could at least have a fighting chance right now.″ He’s not alone in that sentiment. More than 90 per cent of restaurant owners that responded to a Restaurants Canada survey this week said they’re “very worried” about the coronavirus impacting sales over the next three months, wrote spokeswoman Marlee Wasser in an email. The national association represents the food service industry. It sent the survey out to members Tuesday and received more than 400 responses, representing 9,000 establishments, for these preliminary results.

Donna Dooher, co-owner of Toronto-based Mildred’s Temple Kitchen, is among the very worried. She shut down the restaurant, which she’s owned with her husband since the mid 80s, at the beginning of this week. She was troubled that people continued to come out in droves to dine in and felt “it was time for us to do our part.″ The restaurant employed about 55 staff, who are now out of work. How long she and other operators can weather these closures depends on what resources they have access to and how much emotional fight they have left, said Dooher. For Mildred’s, it’s unclear how long that may be. “I wish that I could tell you,″ said Dooher, who acknowledged that with more than three decades of owning the business, she may have more financial flexibility than many others who operate on a month-to-month basis.

If this lasts longer than two months, we will be wiped out without any help.