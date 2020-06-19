Canadian retail sales plummeted 26.4 per cent in April, posting a record decline for a second consecutive month, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wallop the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
The decline was nearly twice as large as what economists had been expecting. Sales were down in all 11 subsectors for the first time in 27 years, with motor vehicle and parts dealers taking the largest hit.
“The drop in April retail sales in Canada was massive – and significantly larger than the 15.6 per cent drop Statistics Canada provided as a preliminary estimate along with the March report,” RBC senior economist Nathan Janzen wrote.
Watch: The stores in Canada that have because of the coronavirus crisis (so far). Story continues below.
“Retailers were devastated by the shutdowns and physical distancing measures employed in April,” Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.
“It wasn’t all bad news in the report though. Retailers who had an online presence were able to capitalize on some of the shifts in buying patterns.”
Online sales surged to a record high, representing 9.5 per cent of the total retail market, StatCan said.
Janzen said the “long road to recovery” likely began in May, as lockdowns began lifting, but noted that Statistics Canada expects that only 40 per cent of the previous months’ losses will have been recovered in May.
“Some form of virus containment measures are likely to remain in place at least until there is a vaccine or more effective treatment – and that will leave the economy operating below capacity for the foreseeable future,” Janzen wrote.
With a file from Reuters