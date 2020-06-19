Xinhua/Zou Zheng via Getty Images The inside view of Eaton Center shopping mall in Toronto, March 23, 2020.

Canadian retail sales plummeted 26.4 per cent in April, posting a record decline for a second consecutive month, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wallop the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

The decline was nearly twice as large as what economists had been expecting. Sales were down in all 11 subsectors for the first time in 27 years, with motor vehicle and parts dealers taking the largest hit.

“The drop in April retail sales in Canada was massive – and significantly larger than the 15.6 per cent drop Statistics Canada provided as a preliminary estimate along with the March report,” RBC senior economist Nathan Janzen wrote.

