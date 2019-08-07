Nathalie Madore/THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES Revenue Quebec employs about 12,000 people. Two were arrested in a data breach that involved 23,000 current and former employees.

MONTREAL — Two people were arrested following a data breach involving 23,000 current, former and contractual employees at Revenue Quebec, the province’s tax agency, police said Wednesday.

Quebec provincial police said two people from Quebec City — a 39-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man — were arrested and were meeting with investigators. Police were also serving a search warrant at a residence in the provincial capital.

Authorities said they were alerted on July 25 by Revenue Quebec that a staff member was at the origin of the confidentiality breach. The employee was fired.

