OTTAWA — A former head of Canada’s spy agency is warning that this country is resting too heavily on its laurels at a time of rising global threats and upheaval, including dysfunction among its Western allies and the emergence of China and Russia as aggressive adversaries.

Richard Fadden, a former director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and national-security adviser to prime ministers Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau, says Canada needs to take a hard look at itself to ensure it is ready to face its new reality.

That includes recognizing its adversaries and drawing clear limits over what it will put up with from them, accepting that the United States is not about to resume its traditional leadership role, and rallying its western allies to face these threats in a unified way.

“More than anything, we need to shed the blinders of the past and see the world and our place in it as it is,” said Fadden, who made the comments in a speech while accepting an award from the Conference of Defence Associations Institute.

He added that with the U.S. no longer the world’s singular superpower, “we need to stand on our own with values and ideas more than we have in the past. And to do this, we must bring to bear patience and consistency along with the resources to match.”

