Danny Moloshok / Reuters Richard Schiff attends the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on Jan. 13, 2019.

American actor Richard Schiff is singing the praises of Canada’s “socialized” health-care system after being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vancouver this month.

The star contracted the virus while filming “The Good Doctor” in Vancouver earlier this month. Schiff is likely best-known for his starring role as Toby Ziegler on the long-running TV series “The West Wing,” for which he won an Emmy Award in 2000.

Schiff and his wife Sheila Kelley tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. And while Kelley’s illness was minor, Schiff was admitted to Vancouver General Hospital with more serious symptoms and put on oxygen.

Covid update.

Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me.

I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all. https://t.co/sWjOetsgUP — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 16, 2020

After responding positively to steroids and anti-viral drug remdesivir, Schiff was released from hospital on Nov. 19. Following his release, he took the time to praise the individual doctors and nurses who aided his recovery and highlight Canada’s universal health-care system.

“Big thank you to Vancouver General. Yes, socialized medicine. Doc Charlie Shaw, Nurses Mako,Jacqueline et. al. Efficient, caring and effective,” Schiff wrote on Twitter.

Covid update.

Incrementally better.

Big thank you to Vancouver General. Yes, socialized medicine. Doc Charlie Shaw, Nurses Mako,Jacqueline et. al. Efficient, caring and effective. They’ve actually called to follow up. No catastrophic bills! Let’s talk about that. https://t.co/Cocl00q6zo — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 23, 2020

He highlighted follow-up calls from his doctors and the lack of “catastrophic bills” incurred in the Canadian health-care system.

“They’ve actually called to follow up. No catastrophic bills! Let’s talk about that,” Schiff wrote.

The Emmy-winner certainly wasn’t shy about the politics behind public health policy in the United States.

We are victims of red scare propaganda going back almost 100 years. It’s certifiably insane. https://t.co/QRX0sxqVVP — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 23, 2020

The actor is now recovering with Kelley at the pair’s Vancouver home.