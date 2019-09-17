Lars Hagberg Rick Mercer speaks during JUNO awards at the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Canadian comedian Rick Mercer took to Twitter this week to call out a B.C. federal election candidate, who posted a quote falsely attributed to him saying to vote Conservative. Last week, the Conservative Burnaby North-Seymour Constituency Association Facebook page shared an image of Mercer with text urging people to vote Conservative. Their candidate for the riding is Heather Leung. “Take 20 minutes out of your day and do what young people all around the world are dying to do. Vote Conservative,” the quote attributed to Mercer reads.

Facebook/Burnaby North Seymour Conservative Constituency Association A screenshot of a since-deleted meme posted to the Burnaby North Seymour Conservative Constituency Association Facebook page with a quote falsely attributed to Rick Mercer.

Mercer fired back on Twitter on Tuesday to clarify that the quote did not come from him. “Dear @AndrewScheer & good folks at @CPC_hq – Your candidate in Burnaby North Seymour is distributing a Meme on social media with my face and the words ‘Vote Conservative’ indicating it is a quote from me. Not true. All fake. Please Stop. #WhoAreThesePeople? …. #yuck.”

Dear @AndrewScheer & good folks at @Cpc_hq - Your candidate in Burnaby North Seymour is distributing a Meme on social media with my face and the words "Vote Conservative" indicating it is a quote from me. Not true. All fake. Please Stop. #WhoAreThesePeople? #Cdnpoli#yuck — Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) September 17, 2019

Nope. Not real. Just a straight up fake by the candidate i guess. https://t.co/0jkypY3S9W — Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) September 17, 2019

In an emailed statement to HuffPost, a representative of the Conservative Party said the post has been deleted. “The individual who shared it is not involved on the local campaign,” the statement read. Part of the quote originally came from a 2011 edition of “Rick’s Rant,” where the comedian wrote about the significance of the youth vote in that year’s federal election. However, the original quote urges people to vote in general, not specifically to vote Conservative. “So please, if you’re between the age of 18 and 25 and you want to scare the hell out of the people that run this country, this time around do the unexpected. Take 20 minutes out of your day and do what young people all around the world are dying to do. Vote.” Ironically, the original rant hints at criticism of then-prime minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper. “So there we have it, we are heading into an election or, as Stephen Harper calls it, a dangerous and unnecessary exercise. Because as we all know, Canada is one of the world’s greatest democracies and the greatest threat to that democracy is that we get to vote. But vote we will.” Not the first controversy This isn’t the first time during the 2019 campaign that Leung has drawn controversy for a meme posted to her riding’s political Facebook page. On Sept. 8, the same page shared a meme aimed at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau. The image showed Trudeau at the edge of a cliff with the title “Choose forward” and text that read: “Trudeau urging Canadians to move forward.”

Facebook/Burnaby North Seymour Conservative Constituency Association A screenshot from the Burnaby North Seymour Conservative Constituency Association Facebook page of a meme shared showing Justin Trudeau on the edge of a cliff.

“We need a strong wind to push him to his death,” one of Leung’s supporters commented on the meme, which has also since been deleted. Leung has also been heavily criticized in the past for pro-life and anti-LGBTQ beliefs. She was a vocal opponent in 2011 of a school board policy designed to prevent discrimination against gay, lesbian and queer staff and students in Burnaby schools. “What is being recommended in this draft is a deliberate and systemic strategy to indoctrinate our children with a controversial moral teaching that should be left for families to decide on and wrestle through,” she said at a 2011 meeting. WATCH: Here are the rules around federal political advertising in Canada. Story continues below.