It’s official: Mullets are cool again, so much so that Rihanna herself is at the forefront of autumn’s hottest hair trend.

The unparalleled Fenty mogul debuted her short bangs and long back locks in a trailer for the latest iteration of her highly anticipated annual fashion show, “Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 2.” From the short clip, a bevy of famous friends including Lizzo, Spanish singer Rosalía, and Rico Nasty are expected to join the models strutting the runway in Rihanna’s latest body-inclusive wares. (The newly-revealed Fenty men’s underwear has already made waves and inspired some very NSFW memes. You’ve been warned...)

We only get flashes of the Barbadian singer, but what we do see suggests bad gal Riri is leaning hard into the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairdo.

As with all things Fenty-related, people were very tempted to adopt Rihanna’s fashion-forwardness for themselves.

I saw rihanna had a mullet, so I got a mullet. pic.twitter.com/n0PmSersCP — ioe slayva 🐙 (@Mr_Benzedrine) September 26, 2020

Rihanna rocking a mullet vs me rocking one 😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/dyRwWH9Ubu — joy da don (@joybellaa) September 25, 2020

now why rihanna make me want a mullet now pic.twitter.com/u01jZGGPsR — 𝐋𝐈𝐁𝐑𝐀 (@xborisr) September 26, 2020

It’s a blast from the past, in more ways than one.

Rihanna herself is no stranger to the mullet, having rocked it in 2013 with shorter bangs and smoothed down tresses.

Stefan Gosatti via Getty Images Rihanna performs live for fans at the first show of her Australian Tour at Perth Arena on September 24, 2013 in Perth, Australia.

Other stars have also embraced the shaggy lifestyle during the pandemic, with Miley Cyrus and Crystal Methyd, a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant, also turning heads.

miley cyrus with mullet, a good service 🖤 pic.twitter.com/JmYMitJCaI — 𝑳 (@mileyoficially) September 26, 2020

I'm pretty sure I unironically fancy Crystal Methyd and that beautiful mullet pic.twitter.com/uqK4IXoG2C — Grant Fraser (@Phantasmagasm) April 11, 2020

Looking to pull off a mullet yourself? Before you snip off some inches to achieve what iD Magazine has dubbed the haircut of 2020 for its prominence in alt-TikTok circles, the feathery look is not for the faint of heart.

Stylists told Metro that people should work with healthy hair to avoid frizz and use hair products or curlers to give the style some updated texture.

Sure, dads and aging rock stars may be celebrating a moment of vindication right now. But as a TikTok denizen might phrase it, the “girls and gays” were the ones to put the often-ridiculed hairstyle on the map in recent years. And now that Rihanna has joined the mullet crew, expect to the multifaceted ’do to stick around.