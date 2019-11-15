Bob Strong / Reuters Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of Sweden's Riksbank in Stockholm, Sept. 30, 2008.

(Reuters) ― Sweden's central bank said on Wednesday it had sold off bonds from the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta and parts of Australia because it felt that greenhouse gas emissions in both countries were too high. Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said the bank would no longer invest in assets from issuers with a large climate footprint, even if the yields were high. "Australia and Canada are countries that are not known for good climate work. Greenhouse gas emissions per capita are among the highest in the world," he said in a speech at Orebro University in Sweden. "As a result of the new investment policy, we sold our holdings of bonds issued by Alberta in the spring. For the same reason, we have recently sold our holdings in bonds issued by the Australian states of Queensland and Western Australia."

Alberta’s government on Wednesday insisted that the province “has the highest environmental standards in the world,” and said the energy industry is continually improving its environmental footprint. “If the Swedish central bank is really concerned with making a difference on climate change they need to be investing more in ethical producers such as Alberta which have shown dramatic gains in reducing emissions,” said Christine Myatt, spokeswoman for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. The governments of Queensland and Western Australia could not immediately be reached outside of office hours.