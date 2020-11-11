While November weather is unpredictable in parts of Canada, it won’t be long before winter fully sets in and we’ll all want to be as warm and comfy as possible.

Whether you’re working from home or just want some hygge time indoors, we’ve picked out comfortable loungewear for Canadians to shop when it comes to cosy pyjamas, robes, and sweats to spend the winter in.

Check out our top 10 picks in the slideshow. Story continues below.

Butter soft and lightweight French terry fabric makes this must-have hoodie something we’ll be more than happy to spend every day in. With a cosy drawstring hood that sits just so, kangaroo pocket and cuffed wrists, we guarantee you’ll want to enjoy a good chunk of the winter in this unisex sweater.

For additional comfort we’d strongly recommend rocking that coveted monochromatic look with the coordinating Weekend Skinny Sweatpants.

Slipping into these supremely soft fleece joggers had us instantly enamoured. High waisted with an elastic cuff that sits perfectly atop our fave tube socks, these street style baggy sweats give off that oversized Hailey Bieber vibe without the price tag. You can snag yourself a pair for $49.95 at Dynamite and we’d suggest you pair it with this relaxed fit sweatshirt to complete your off-duty celeb lewk.

We’re confidently tackling the grey days of winter thanks to the addition of these cheery creamsicle-coloured classic sweatpants from eco-friendly brand Reformation to our wardrobe.

With a relaxed roomy fit (the brand suggests sizing down), elastic cuffed ankles and a comfy mid-rise waist with a cinchable band, these super soft tie dye sweats are sure to be on heavy rotation. Wear them for a frosty walk or get cosy on the couch — wherever you choose to take them, we’re certain they’ll brighten your day.

We love the adorable colour combo of grey-and-pink plaid on these 100 per cent cotton flannel lounge pants from Roots, although they’re also available in Cabin Red and Black to suit all preferences.

With a comfy drawstring waist and practical side pockets, these winter faves will have us fireside or bedtime ready in stylish comfort.

We didn’t realize we were robe people until we tried the All You Are’s The Robe and now we’re all about that sweet, sweet lounge life! Made of super soft French terry, this ingeniously designed piece of chic loungewear has an inner tie to keep things in place (perfect for modestly answering the door) as well as an attached belt at the waist and 3/4 length sleeves that make cooking brunch and doing dishes a cinch.

We spent a a laidback weekend morning in ours and felt comfy and put together — the ideal combination to weather our long Canadian winter!

This on-trend tie dye crew neck from Pure Balanxed is a top we’re certain you’ll be living in throughout the winter. Available in a full range of sizes from XS - XXL and oh-so-soft thanks to a sustainable combination of bamboo, cotton and spandex that gets even better with wear, we love this top paired with our favourite denim or as part of a set with the matching jogger. We love sleeping in them too!

This cute-as-a-Christmas tree pyjama set is just the inspo we need to get into the holiday spirit and embrace the cosiness of winter. With a whimsically cute tree print, you can match with the entire family as this snuggly set is available in mens, kids, and infants for all your fam-jam pyjama party needs!

TGIF takes on a whole new meaning with this slinky soft long-sleeved romper to look forward to! We sized down for a sleek fit (the brand provides a helpful sizing guide on their website), perfect for popcorn and a movie night but chic enough to wear out of the house.

Full disclosure: we slept in ours and then took it for a morning stroll to pick up coffee and felt oh-so-fab in this Canadian-made one-piece.

Available in a wide range of sizes from XXS to 2X, this lightweight brushed jersey leopard print set is sure to take bedtime to the next level where cute and comfy are concerned.

We love the bright take on a popular animal print, designed with a drawstring waist, elastic cuffed bottoms, and cosy long sleeves for winter wear.

If lounging in linen sounds like a good way to start or end your day then you’re bound to love The Robe from Flax Sleep as much as we do!

Available in three colours (Midnight, pictured in the slideshow; Rose, and Pebble), this unisex, one size design features deep pockets and a lengthy waist tie to keep you covered, and is made from a lightweight breathable linen that gets softer with every wash.