Robocalls Told Voters To Head To Polls On Wrong Day: Elections Canada

Brett Gundlock/Getty Images A woman votes at a polling station in Toronto for the federal election, Oct. 21, 2019.

Some Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick voters have received robocalls incorrectly saying they can cast a ballot on days other than election day.

Elections Canada confirmed reports of calls to HuffPost Canada, but also said that there is no indication they are widespread. It stressed that Monday is the last day to vote in the federal election, not Tuesday as at least one call appeared to suggest.

“It is illegal to willfully misdirect electors in order to prevent them from voting,” said Elections Canada in statement Monday.

Watch: How to vote in the 2019 federal election. Story continues below.