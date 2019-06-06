What, me worry?

Canadians, for the most part, aren’t too worried robots will take their jobs. A new survey from human resources firm Robert Half finds just 16 per cent of respondents are worried that automation and artificial intelligence will have “a negative impact on their job.” Fully 59 per cent believe it will have no impact at all.

But that’s not what Canada’s federal government has been hearing from experts. A 2016 report estimated that between 1.5 million and 7.5 million Canadian jobs are at risk from automation. The top end of that amounts to roughly half of Canada’s jobs. Automating trucks could put an end to as many as one million jobs in Canada. Even demand for high-paid, highly-skilled professionals, such as doctors and engineers, could be reduced. But these days, warnings like this may simply not be ringing true to people. With stellar job growth in North America over the past two years, and jobless rates hitting multi-decade lows, it’s a little hard to see any sort of threat to our jobs.

Timmies is going to Thailand

Tim Hortons’ great Asian expansion continues apace, with the company announcing plans to expand into Thailand, The Canadian Press reports. Parent company Restaurant Brands International hasn’t said when it plans to open its first location or how many it’s aiming for, but it has an ambitious plan to expand its three brands ― Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeye’s ― to 40,000 locations worldwide. RBI operates about 4,800 Tim Hortons outlets mostly in the U.S. and Canada. It opened its first location in China this year, in the People’s Square in Shanghai.

Watch: Beyond Meat breakfast patties coming to Tim Hortons.