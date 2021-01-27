Facebook Rodney Levi was shot by RCMP last year.

FREDERICTON — The chief of a New Brunswick First Nation that was home to a man killed by the RCMP last year says it was “infuriating” to learn Tuesday that no criminal charges would be laid in the case. In a post on Facebook, Chief Bill Ward of the Metepenagiag First Nation, said his heart is with the Levi family. “We can never forget or stop fighting for Rodney. It is infuriating to hear the results of the report when we all know how caring and kind Rodney was,” he wrote Tuesday night. The province’s prosecutions service released its report Tuesday concluding the RCMP officers involved acted lawfully to protect themselves and civilians who were present at the home in Sunny Corner, N.B., where Levi was shot. The prosecutions service based its decision on an investigation conducted by Quebec’s police watchdog group, the Bureau des enquetes independantes.

The Canadian Press Chief Bill Ward, Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation's Chief, speaks with media after the funeral for Rodney Levi in Red Bank, N.B. on June 19, 2020.

Drawing from witness accounts, the report said Levi had recently spoken about wanting to be shot by police, and on the day he was shot he was waving knives and lunged toward an officer. “This action followed repeated attempts to engage with Mr. Levi peacefully, and followed several applications of a Taser to disarm him from the dangerous weapons (knives) he refused to yield,” the report said. The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick said in a statement Tuesday that Levi’s death was a tragedy that has deep repercussions for his loved ones, for the wider community and for RCMP employees in New Brunswick. Assistant Commissioner Larry Tremblay said he would not offer any further comment on the Quebec watchdog’s investigation, but he did comment in general about such situations. “Use of force is never an action taken lightly. Our members become police officers knowing they may have to take protective actions that sometimes include lethal outcomes,” he wrote. “They undergo rigorous and continual training to ensure they have the tools to respond appropriately in difficult circumstances.”