Galit Rodan/THE CANADIAN PRESS A pedestrian walks by a Rogers store on Dundas Street West in Toronto on Aug. 15, 2013.

Did you pay a big cell phone cancellation fee to Rogers a decade ago? You might be eligible for over $300 in reimbursement thanks to a class-action lawsuit.

And time is running out to claim the money.

The Quebec Superior Court ruled Dec. 5, 2014 that Rogers Wireless Communications must reimburse former customers for early cancellation fees paid between February 2008 and June 2013.

The fees were paid by people who cancelled their Rogers plans early, but the court ruling deemed the cancellation fees “abusive.”

WATCH: Canada Dry settles another class-action suit about ginger. Story continues below.