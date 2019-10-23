Mark Blinch / Reuters A woman speaks on her cell phone in front of a Rogers sign at the company's annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, April 22, 2014.

MONTREAL ― Sometimes, too much success can come off as failure. Just ask the execs at Rogers Communications, who on Wednesday saw their company’s stock price drop more than 6 per cent after they revised downwards their outlook for revenue for the year. Shares were trading at $62.25 on the Toronto stock exchange at mid-day Wednesday, down 6.24 per cent from Tuesday, and helping to drag down the S&P/TSX stock index. Watch: Here’s why Canadians’ wireless bills are so insanely high. Story continues below.

The reason? The massive popularity of the unlimited data plans the company launched in June under the Rogers Infinite moniker. One million subscribers have shifted to the Infinite brand since launch, the company said in a press release ― three times as many as they had been expecting by this point. Data usage is up 50 per cent since launch. The downside is that revenue for the third quarter declined by 0.4 per cent, despite an increase of more than 100,000 new subscribers. It’s expecting revenue for the year to range between -1 per cent and 1 per cent growth, down from an earlier 3-5-per-cent growth forecast.